Woman taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for snake bite

A WOMAN was taken to Herve Bay Hospital after reportedly being bitten by a snake.

The 76-year-old woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

She was reportedly bitten by a snake at a property on Grenfell St in Tiaro about 9pm on Sunday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the type of snake is unknown at this stage.

