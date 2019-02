The scene of a two car crash at Lagoon Pocket on Thursday morning.

The scene of a two car crash at Lagoon Pocket on Thursday morning. Troy Jegers

A WOMAN was taken to Gympie Hospital following a two car crash in the Mary Valley this morning.

The crash, between two sedans happened at the intersection of the Mary Valley Highway and Butler Rd about 9.30am.

The woman was in a stable condition when transported to hospital.