Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

STABLE: Paramedics rushed a woman in her 70s to the Gympie Hospital after a suspected snake bite last night. Photo: File

FROM a snake bite to a motorbike crash, paramedics were kept busy this weekend across the Gympie region.

Last night a woman in her 70s was taken to Gympie Hospital after suffering a suspected snake bite at her Tin Can Bay property just after 6pm. The woman presented herself to the Ambulance station where she was then taken to hospital.

Earlier in the day, a woman was extricated after a single motorbike crash on Bauple-Woolooga Road just after 4pm.

The woman was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.