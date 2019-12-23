Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STABLE: Paramedics rushed a woman in her 70s to the Gympie Hospital after a suspected snake bite last night. Photo: File
STABLE: Paramedics rushed a woman in her 70s to the Gympie Hospital after a suspected snake bite last night. Photo: File
News

Woman taken to hospital after snake bite near Gympie

Philippe Coquerand
23rd Dec 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM a snake bite to a motorbike crash, paramedics were kept busy this weekend across the Gympie region.

Last night a woman in her 70s was taken to Gympie Hospital after suffering a suspected snake bite at her Tin Can Bay property just after 6pm. The woman presented herself to the Ambulance station where she was then taken to hospital.

Earlier in the day, a woman was extricated after a single motorbike crash on Bauple-Woolooga Road just after 4pm.

The woman was taken to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

bauple woolooga road gympie region motorbike crash qas. ambulance queensland ambulance services snake bites woolooga crash
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        premium_icon Two men arrested after ‘shots fired’ at police near Gympie

        Crime A man who allegedly fired a shotgun at police before stealing a car and then hiding in bushland has been charged with eight offences.

        IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 2 people to face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Crime These following people will be appearing at the Gympie Magistrates Court today on a...

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        Police plea for help to find man missing since Friday

        News Tin Can Bay man Jody Mcdonald-Spurdle missing since December 20

        Man spits in child’s face at Christmas festival

        premium_icon Man spits in child’s face at Christmas festival

        Crime Disgusting act ruins Christmas fun for 14-year-old.