A LifeFlight Helicopter lands in Toowoomba at the rescue helicopter service's new base. LifeFlight Generic
Jetski rider rushed to hospital in 'serious' condition

Eden Boyd
26th Nov 2020 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:47 AM
UPDATE 11.45AM: 

Paramedics have rushed a woman to hospital after a jetski incident in Coochin Creek.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the woman in her 20s was in a serious but stable condition after suffering face and head injuries.

She was taken to the Maleny Soldiers Memorial Hospital via the road crew.

UPDATE 11.20AM: 

A rescue helicopter has arrived on scene at Coochin Creek after a woman was injured in a jetski incident. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said it was called to help treat the woman in her 20s with face and head injuries.

It was understood the woman is in a serious condition. 

More to come.

EARLIER:

Paramedics have rushed to Coochin Creek to treat a woman who was injured in a jetski incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics were called to a location off Roys Rd about 10.10am on Thursday.

The woman in her 20s had suffered facial injuries but her condition was not yet known.

The spokesman said paramedics were currently bringing her into the jetty.

More to come.

