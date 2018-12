CAR CRASH: A woman has suffered back pain after a single vehicle car crash in Pomona this afternoon.

A WOMAN suffered back pain after a single vehicle crash on Pomona-Kin Kin Road that occurred just after 1:30pm.

The woman was transported to the Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

The Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) and Queensland Police Service (QPS) attended the scene in Pinbarren.

Pomona-Kin Kin Rd has just reopened.