A woman was allegedly struck in the head during an assault on the Southside this morning.

A woman was allegedly struck in the head during an assault on the Southside this morning.

A WOMAN in her 30s has been taken to Gympie Hospital after she was allegedly struck in the head by an assailant this morning.

Paramedics were called to the corner of Exhibition and Ramsey roads at Southside just after 11am.

The woman is reported to have phoned them after the incident, and she was conscious when they arrived.

She was taken to hospital in a stable condition.