Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woman stole meat, lollies and clothes due to homelessness

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
20th Jul 2020 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who stole meat from a supermarket and clothing from a retail outlet was homeless and desperate for money.

Virginia Beverley Lee Flanders, 34, pleaded guilty on July 14 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to two counts of stealing.

OTHER COURT NEWS:

Meth user's lenient sentence to avoid deportation to NZ

Dance instructor's bad drunken behaviour

Boat owner to be billed $20K+ for MSQ to remove rotting ship

Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said Flanders stole six trays of meat and lollies, concealing the items in a green bag, from the Dean St IGA on November 13 about 2pm.

He said she told police she needed food.

Snr Constable Rumford said she stole several items from Rebel Sport on January 17 after placing them in a trolley she took into the store.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said the mother of four had been homeless at the time of the thefts.

The court heard she was placed on probation, ordered to community service and a suspended prison term in March for offences of a like nature.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke sentenced Flanders to a concurrent probation order of 12 months and convictions were recorded.

homelessness rockhampton magistrates court stealing tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

        premium_icon Daughter’s moving tribute to Dad who was ‘deeply loved’

        News He was a twin who grew up in back streets of Sydney, lived an extraordinary life, then settled in Kandanga

        Have your say now on Rainbow’s $1m main drag makeover

        premium_icon Have your say now on Rainbow’s $1m main drag makeover

        News New parking bays and new street furniture, landscaping and footpath finishes in the...

        Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

        premium_icon Gympie truck stop open, safe and COVID-free

        News ‘We have had multiple phone calls from people asking us if we are open and...

        Smoke warning for parts of Cooloola coast

        premium_icon Smoke warning for parts of Cooloola coast

        News Smoke may be seen in the Cooloola Recreation Area, Rainbow Beach, Cooloola Cove and...