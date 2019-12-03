Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brassall Shopping Centre in Ipswich's northern suburbs.
Brassall Shopping Centre in Ipswich's northern suburbs.
Crime

Woman steals greeting cards spits at security guard, shopper

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE from Karana Downs have arrested and charged a 46-year-old Brassall woman in relation to stealing and serious assault at a shopping centre in Brassall on Wednesday, November 27.

Police will allege the woman stole a large quantity of greeting cards from display shelves, at two stores before being challenged by a centre security officer.

It is then alleged the woman spat in the face of the security officer and another woman, before handing over the stolen items and leaving.

The woman has been charged with one count of serious assault, one count of assault and two counts of stealing and will reappear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court on January 15.

The woman has also since been arrested and remanded in custody on another matter.

Karana Downs Police are requesting any person who witnessed the assault to make contact with police.

More Stories

court news crimes ipswich court ipswich court news ipswich police
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        premium_icon Gympie’s favourite dentist ‘could have been locked in a lab’

        News Chance to balance science with skills leads to big win for dentist and community.

        School employee accessed 72 child porn files

        premium_icon School employee accessed 72 child porn files

        Crime School worker jailed with immediate parole, $1000 bond and probation

        Named: Five people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        premium_icon Named: Five people due to appear in two Gympie courts today

        News Every court sitting day a number of people are required to attend Gympie courts on...

        ‘Slashed and stabbed with butcher’s knife’ in Gympie home

        premium_icon ‘Slashed and stabbed with butcher’s knife’ in Gympie home

        News A man was allegedly stabbed in the chest at a Gympie region property last night. A...