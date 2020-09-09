Woman steals from Southside store 5 times in one day

A Southside woman stole almost $600 in goods from the Malouf Pharmacy.

A SOUTHSIDE woman’s shoplifting spree was labelled as “doomed to fail” after she swiped almost $600 in cosmetics from a store where the staff knew her by name.

On May 19 Patricia Elizabeth Frances Tau walked into the Southside Malouf Pharmacies just before midday, slipped a bottle of men’s fragrance into her jacket, and walked back out.

She returned at 4.41pm that day, took two packs of socks and walked out once more, before returning at 4.44pm to swipe a moisturising cream.

Patricia Elizabeth Frances Tau pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to the theft.

She then walked out of the shop at 4.45pm; returned at 4.54pm to swipe another item, leaving three minutes later, only to return at 4.59pm to swipe another bottle of cologne.

The 44-year-old returned one last time at 5.03pm but this time left empty-handed.

One week later, on May 27, Tau returned to the store at 11am and stole some more bottles of cologne.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns told Gympie Magistrates Court told the court Tau was a regular customer at the pharmacy and known by name to its staff.

Tau, a regular at the Southside shop, revisited it five times within a single day to steal items.

When police spoke to her on May 29, Tau “no longer had the items due to her state of mental health”.

Tau, representing herself, said she regularly took anti-psychotic, antidepressant and anti-anxiety drugs but “hadn’t been taking them properly”.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced Tau to one year’s probation, calling the crime spree “doomed to fail”.

“They know who you are,” Mr Callaghan said.

“I’ve not been told what you did with (the items) … but in any event you’ll have to pay for them.”

Tau pleaded guilty to the charge, and no conviction was recorded.