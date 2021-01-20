Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Woman stabs man in overnight attack

by Shayla Bulloch
20th Jan 2021 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN who allegedly stabbed a man overnight has been charged.

Police and paramedics were called to an address on Camp St, Mundingburra just after 9pm, following reports a man had been stabbed in the right knee.

The 50-year-old Currajong man was taken to Townsville Hospital for treatment.

A 49-year-old Mundingburra woman was arrested and has since been charged with one count of wounding (domestic violence).

She is due to appear in Townsville Magistrates Court today.

shayla.bulloch@news.com.au

Originally published as Woman stabs man in overnight attack

editors picks mundingburra

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News For just $5 a month for the first three months, you get access to all the best local stories, great rewards as well as news coverage from across Australia.

        Angry Gympie region man lashes out at neighbour’s front gate

        Premium Content Angry Gympie region man lashes out at neighbour’s front gate

        News Ward got off his ride-on mower and approached the victim, saying “you’re looking...

        ‘A whore and a munt’: Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

        Premium Content ‘A whore and a munt’: Idiot faces court over abusive tirade

        News Gympie man, 20, tells court ‘I’m an idiot’ for abusing woman

        Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Premium Content Osteopath jailed for raping client on treatment table

        Crime An osteopath who raped his long-term client plans a big move