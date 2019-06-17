Woman shoves own pet into lake to drown

A WOMAN has been charged with shoving her golden retriever off a dock and standing by while the pet drowned.

Nancy Bucciarelli, 66, was arrested on Friday and faces a misdemeaner animal cruelty charge after she pushed her golden retriever off a dock and watched it drown, Fox News reports.

Merrimack Police Chief Denise Roy has called the incident "disturbing" as witnesses claim Bucciarelli stood by and watched as her elderly dog, Bailey, struggled in Naticook Lake in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

Bystanders reportedly jumped into the lake to help save the 11-year-old dog, but it was too late.

"It is a sad story. It's unconscionable to think what this defendant is charged with," Chief Roy told WMUR9.

"The witnesses are actually the ones who jumped into the water to find the dog under the water and pull the dog out. They made every attempt to revive the dog but unfortunately the dog did die," Roy said.

According to Fox NEWS, police were called to the scene on June 8 to recover Bailey's body, before concluding that Bucciarelli had indeed pushed her own pet into the lake.

A possible motive remains unclear.

"We may never know what really happened there, except for what the witnesses observed and what the defendant has said," Roy explained.

Bucciarelli was released from custody and is set to appear in court later this month.