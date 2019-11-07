Menu
Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face through the front door of her home (FILE PIC). Picture: Greg Higgs
Crime

Woman shot in face as gang of six storm home

7th Nov 2019 5:21 AM | Updated: 5:44 AM
A WOMAN has been shot in the face through the door of her home after a group of six people stormed her property overnight.

Police have established a crime scene at the Morayfield address following the terrifying incident.

About 10pm, six people arrived at the woman's Hargrave Street property in two vehicles.

A 52-year-old woman, inside the unit, has approached the closed wooden front door and was shot once through the door.

She was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, where she remains with non-life-threatening facial injuries.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or people with dashcam vision on Morayfield Road, Graham Road or Hargrave Street from 9.45-10.30pm to contact police.

crime editors picks morayfield queensland shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

