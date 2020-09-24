Menu
Police are looking for a Coast woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside the Landsborough Hotel. Picture: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Crime

Woman sets petrol on fire outside Coast hotel

lucy rutherford
24th Sep 2020 9:30 AM
Police are looking for a woman who allegedly poured petrol and set it alight outside a Coast hotel.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said a woman poured petrol from a Coke can outside the Landsborough Pub and set it alight on Tuesday.

Detective Senior Sergeant said the alleged attempted arson was not successful and the hotel was still open for business.

It is unknown what the motivation of the woman was.

Police are working to identify the woman.

The hotel has declined to comment on the incident.

