Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
A woman was seriously injured in a farming accident in the Western Downs on December 26, 2019.
News

Woman seriously injured in farming accident

26th Dec 2019 2:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service helicopter has airlifted a woman, aged in her sixties, after she was injured in a farming accident earlier today.

The rescue chopper was sent to the scene, in the Western Downs region, at 8.30am.

Once at the scene, the aeromedical team worked alongside paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service to treat the woman for a serious lower limb injury.

She was then flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

racq lifeflight surat gas aeromedical service toowoomba emergency western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Got the Boxing Day blues? This drink could be the cure

        premium_icon Got the Boxing Day blues? This drink could be the cure

        Business Did you get a little too festive? A Sunshine Coast man has created a formula to help prevent the after effects of drinking, which many of us know all too well.

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Look out! Here come the Boxing Day buns

        Food & Entertainment Too soon? Coles bring out traditional Easter treat one day after Christmas. Are you...

        REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        premium_icon REVEALED: Where Queenslanders are not paying council fines

        Crime Fine dodgers owe Queensland councils almost $100 million

        Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        premium_icon Half-price news: Dive into a great deal this Summer

        News Keep up with the conversation with our best journalism and rewards