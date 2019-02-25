Menu
Scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway this afternoon. Picture: WIN News Toowoomba.
Woman impaled in car by object, diversions in place

Anton Rose
by
25th Feb 2019 4:15 PM

UPDATE 4.55PM: PARAMEDICS are still stabilising a woman seriously injured after an object crashed through her windscreen this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman confirmed the woman has now been removed from the vehicle after being impaled by the metal object on the Warrego Highway near Oakey.

A police spokesman said diversions were still in place at the scene.

The woman has been air-lifted to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a significant chest injury.

EARLIER: A RESCUE helicopter is on its way to Oakey after a woman sustained serious chest injuries when a piece of debris flew through her windscreen this afternoon.

Paramedics are currently treating the woman at the scene of the incident on the Warrego Highway.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said it appeared an object had gone through the windscreen of a truck about 3.20pm, leaving the woman with serious injuries.

The highway is closed and police are diverting west-bound traffic to Brimblecombe Rd and east-bound traffic to Oakey Biddeston Rd.

A police spokesman said the forensic crash unit was investigating after reports that debris had come off the back of another truck.

