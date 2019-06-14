Menu
NO EXCUSE: A partygoer who was found with a knife faced Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday.
Woman sentenced for knife in nightclub

Shannen McDonald
14th Jun 2019 5:15 AM
A PARTYGOER has faced court after being found with a knife while in an Airlie Beach nightclub.

Samantha Jane Heron, 30, of Cannonvale pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on June 10 to possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were alerted to Heron by the club's security after she exposed the knife without reasonable excuse on March 17 at 1.54am.

Sgt Myors said Heron told police at the time she was using the knife to fix her bag, but wasn't in possession of it. However when asked by police if she was holding the knife, she responded "yes".

The court was told Heron had a history of possessing weapons in public, prompting Sgt Myors to ask magistrate James Morton to record a conviction as none had been recorded previously for the repeat offender.

Representing herself, Heron told the court she wasn't thinking clearly when she borrowed the knife.

"I had been drinking and I didn't think it through. It was one of those stupid things that didn't even cross my mind," she said.

Mr Morton told the court Heron would now have two pages worth of criminal history, including failure to appear twice in Southport Magistrates Court, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

Heron told the court she was aware her history wasn't a good look considering she was due to face Mackay Magistrates Court on June 24 for further drug-related charges.

"It's definitely not going to look good in front of a judge - I'd be guessing I'd be doing some time with my history," she said.

Heron was fined $400 and ordered to forfeit the knife, with convictions recorded.

