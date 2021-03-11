Woman sells ice to undercover cop at pub

Felicity Koffal leaves court after being given a non-custodial jail term for supplying the drug ice to various people, including an undercover police officer.

A DRUG user who sold ice to an undercover police officer at a Lockyer Valley pub has been spared jail despite committing a series of drug deals.

Ipswich District Court heard Felicity Koffal sold ice to help fund her own $100 a day habit.

An Ipswich Judge this week said other patrons at the rural hotel would have been 'horrified' to know drug dealing was going on inside.

Felicity Ann Koffal, 36, a farm worker from Mount Tarampa, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to 13 charges of illegally supplying dangerous drugs.

The charges related to offences in 2019 involving ice and morphine.

Crown legal officer Jessica Beckman said Koffal had previous drug related offences in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

In the offences before the court, Koffal was identified after exchanging messages with people of interest in a police investigation.

The 13 charges included supplying half a gram of ice for $200 to an undercover police officer she met at a Lowood hotel.

Koffal later supplied the same police officer with 1.75 grams of ice for $100.

The court heard her supplies to other people included a deal worth $50 to a person named Jason, a preparatory action in the supply of ice for $1600 to an unknown person, supplying morphine in 15 doses at $10 each, and 28 grams of cannabis for $350.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC said it was concerning that Koffal was able to supply the drug immediately to the undercover officer who she had only just met.

"Yes, it was from a larger bag that she had in her possession at the time," Ms Beckman said.

Defence barrister Cecelia Bernardin argued that she should serve no jail time.

Ms Bernardin said Koffal wanted to get back into employment as a vegetable picker. She instructed that her drug use began while in a relationship with a man heavily involved in ice.

"She now looks back on it as being a complete waste of time," Ms Bernardin said.

"She has been free of drug use now for one year. Has put on 10 kilos and feels much better."

Ms Bernardin said Koffal was in another relationship when she began selling the drug to support her own habit. She had been spending $100 a day on ice.

Judge Horneman-Wren said Koffal's drug history spanned 8 ½ years.

"Casual drug dealing on the streets, particularly methylamphetamine, is abhorrent to the community," Judge Horneman-Wren said.

"If a survey was taken of people at that rural hotel and they were told someone was there dealing methylamphetamine to an undercover police officer, they would be horrified."

Koffal was sentenced to 18-months jail on each of the 13 offences.

Judge Horneman-Wren granted immediate parole, warning Koffal she would be subjected to urine drug tests.