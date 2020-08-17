Menu
A woman is reportedly trapped on a cliff at Rainbow Beach.
News

Woman safe after Rainbow Beach cliff incident

Frances Klein
17th Aug 2020 1:32 PM
UPDATE 2.15pm:

A RAINBOW Beach lifeguard reportedly helped a woman navigate the side of the Carlo Sand Blow at Rainbow Beach after she was reportedly in trouble up- to 50m up a cliff face.

Emergency and ambulance crews that were en route were stood down according to the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service and Queensland Ambulance Service.

They were first dispatched after the call at 1.20pm, but no further assistance was required.

EARLIER 1.30pm:

A FIRE and rescue team are on their way to Rainbow Beach where a woman may be trapped on a cliff face.

A call for help came through at 1.20pm referring to the incident on Double Island Drive, near Rainbow Beach Rd and Turana St.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman could not confirm any further details.

Police or paramedics are not yet on the scene.

More information as it comes to hand.

