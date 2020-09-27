Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A skydiver has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after she suffered a hard landing at Toogoolawah today. Photo: Mark Scala.
A skydiver has been rushed to Ipswich Hospital after she suffered a hard landing at Toogoolawah today. Photo: Mark Scala.
News

Woman rushed to hospital after skydiving accident

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
27th Sep 2020 12:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Skydiver who took a rough landing in Toogoolawah, 100km northwest of Ipswich, has been rushed to hospital.

The woman, who was skydiving this morning off the Brisbane Valley Highway, landed about 11am, suffering a lower leg injury.

Paramedics were called to the scene and took the patient to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the skydiver reportedly hit the ground harder than she may have anticipated.

The woman is reported to be in a stable condition.

 

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

skydiving skydiving accident toogoolawah
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

        Premium Content REPLAYS: Sunshine Coast hockey senior grand finals

        Hockey Finals fever set in on Saturday for Sunshine Coast Hockey, with the region’s top men and women hitting the field to fight for glory. WATCH THE REPLAYS

        Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        Premium Content Homeless spike: Eviction threat as rental guarantee ends

        News Queensland will this week become the only state in Australia without a moratorium...

        Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Premium Content Health shock: The unlikely disorder afflicting our elderly

        Health It’s a syndrome not usually associated with the elderly, but it is now afflicting...

        REVEALED: Survey says COVID job losses have hit Gympie hard

        Premium Content REVEALED: Survey says COVID job losses have hit Gympie hard

        News The survey results weren’t completely grim, however, with promising signs on jobs...