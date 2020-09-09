Woman reunited with missing corgi

A distressed Gold Coast woman who claimed the man she enlisted to dogsit her purebred corgi named Haku refused to give her back has been reunited with her pup.

Carmen Pham, from Labrador, said her four-year-old Pembroke Welsh corgi went missing in Queensland in early July after she was left with the family friend and his wife who is reportedly now estranged.

She was happily reunited with her dog on Tuesday, after the man agreed to hand her back to the police station.

"I'm so happy. it was her birthday yesterday so we're gonna to do a big party tonight. I'll cuddle her all night tonight," Ms Pham said.

The man accused of taking the dog said he asked if he could keep her in the middle of May and she only wanted the pooch back "22 weeks after" dropping it off.

"It's just got out of hand," the man, said. "The dog is now handed back full stop."

Carmen Pham and Haku. Picture: Facebook

The story gained media attention when Ms Pham shared a post about the alleged "pet theft" last week from the Missing & Stolen Pets in Qld Facebook page, begging others to help get her beloved pet "back home safely!".

"She (Haku) was allegedly taken by a male/pet sitter after he was requested by the legal owners to return her to them he went into hiding," the September 3 post reads.

"Haku has been seen in the possession of the man's girlfriend. Pictures of Haku have been posted on the girlfriend's business Instagram page even though the girlfriend has DENIED any knowledge of knowing Haku to the POLICE."

It states a complaint was made to police on July 17 and the family believe she dog is "in Chevron Island with a male".

The post on September 3. Picture: Missing & Stolen Pets in Qld/Facebook

Ms Pham and her family returned home from overseas earlier this year during the COVID-19 lockdown.

She told Nine News the man "seemed to be a very nice guy" and she "trusted him, 100 per cent" but stressed the arrangement with Haku was always temporary.

"After the lockdown, I did approach and say hey, maybe you should get my dog back, it's after lockdown," she said.

She said she had trusted the man wholeheartedly. Picture: 9 News

Through tears, the dog owner added: "I just feel like they just play with my sympathy."

"You need to return my Haku. I can't take it anymore, it's taking so much toll on me."

In emails seen by the Gold Coast Bulletin, the man told Ms Pham her family was "well aware how much Haku and I have grown together and the love and affection Haku and I enjoy".

"The best option for Haku is me to take ownership and if it is about the $$$, I will pay you the $2400 you paid," he wrote.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman told news.com.au on Tuesday: "Police have received a complaint and investigations are ongoing."

The dog was handed into a Queensland police station.

Originally published as Woman reunited with missing corgi

She has now been reunited with the dog. Picture: 9 News