Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A common death adder snake.
A common death adder snake.
News

Woman suffers unconfirmed adder bite

by KEAGAN ELDER
17th Mar 2019 1:45 PM

A WOMAN was reportedly bitten by a highly venomous snake on Magnetic Island.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a 75-year-old woman was reportedly bitten by a "death adder" at an address at Bond Court near Horseshoe Bay at just after 6pm on Friday.

The spokesman said paramedics confirmed she had been bitten but the species of snake was not confirmed.

He said the woman was taken to Magnetic Island Clinic in a stable condition and later caught the ferry to the mainland, joined by an ambulance crew, for further treatment at Townsville Hospital.

More Stories

death adder magnetic island snake bite

Top Stories

    WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

    premium_icon WEATHER WATCH: More storms heading for Gympie

    News Don't put your brollies away just yet as more rain and storms are on its way for the Gympie region.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:33 PM
    7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    premium_icon 7 people wanted for questioning in Gympie

    News Do you recognise any of these people?

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    premium_icon GYMPIE BASKETBALL: Saints march on as Thunder start to roll

    Sport Round 5 showed the progress these young stars have made this season.

    • 17th Mar 2019 2:00 PM
    Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    premium_icon Teenage boy bitten by snake in Gympie region

    News The teenage boy was bitten by the snake just after 11:40am.

    • 17th Mar 2019 1:01 PM