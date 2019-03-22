Menu
A man has been charged after an assault at the taxi rank on Woongarra St.
Crime

Woman 'punched in face' during taxi rank ruckus

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
22nd Mar 2019 12:34 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARGUMENT over who would take the next taxi has ended with a woman being punched in the face, and a man being sent to court.

A 51-year-old man has received a notice to appear in court, charged with assault occasioning bodily harm, over an incident on November 6 at the taxi rank on Woongarra St, Bundaberg.

Bundaberg Police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the man was engaged in an altercation with another man about 9pm, arguing over who would take the next taxi, when the woman stepped in to break up the disagreement.

Sen Const Webb said the woman tried to let the man take the taxi when he allegedly punched her in the face.

Charges were laid earlier this week, with the accused due to appear in court on April 29.

