Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash at Bulli Pass. PHOTO: Live Traffic NSW
The crash at Bulli Pass. PHOTO: Live Traffic NSW
News

Woman pulls truckie from wreckage just before it explodes

26th Mar 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM

A YOUNG woman who saved a truck driver's life has spoken out.

South Sydney resident Lara Dent told 9News about the moment she heard the crash at Bulli Pass at Thirroul about 4pm yesterday after a semi-trailer flipped over.

She said she'd been inside her house at the time and rushed outside to see "debris flying down the road" and the truck driver trying to get out of his vehicle.

Lara Dent pulled a truck driver from the wreckage of his vehicle after it flipped, moments before it exploded into flames. PHOTO: 9news
Lara Dent pulled a truck driver from the wreckage of his vehicle after it flipped, moments before it exploded into flames. PHOTO: 9news

She told 9News: "I thought, 'I don't want to go over there, but someone's life is in danger'. I just pulled him and he laid there and I said, 'Mate we've got to go, the truck's on fire, it's going to explode any minute'. I just picked him up and took him over there and as soon as we got here it exploded."

Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing. 

crash editors picks hero sydney truck truckie woman
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Alleged Gympie horse-into-pub rider faces court

    premium_icon Alleged Gympie horse-into-pub rider faces court

    News Man accused of riding stolen horse into Gympie's Jockey Club hotel

    UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

    premium_icon UPDATE: Little girl hit by car behind school bus at Curra

    News Tragedy strikes when girl dashes to fetch forgotten school bag

    Free coffee for Gympie ambos, cops and firies today

    Free coffee for Gympie ambos, cops and firies today

    News Cooloola Christian College to thank emergency service workers today

    One Nation asked NRA for millions

    premium_icon One Nation asked NRA for millions

    Politics Party’s actions labelled “sickening” by Birmingham