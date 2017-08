A WOMAN has been seriously injured in a car crash east of Gympie and is being airlifted.

The woman was pulled unconscious from the car near Veteran and was given CPR by emergency service workers for a period of time. Her injuries are believed to be very serious.

An eye witness said the car and taken off down a hill on a private property at Belvedere Rd at Veteran about midday and had crashed into one of several trees at the bottom of the hill.