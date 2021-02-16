Woman pleads guilty to stealing door handle from Wayne’s World

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha (pictured) pleaded guilty in Gympie court to stealing a door handle from Wayne's World in Gympie.

A woman previously convicted of stealing in Gympie and Bundaberg has pleaded guilty to stealing a door handle from Wayne’s World in Gympie.

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha, 31, entered a guilty plea for the August 11 offence when she appeared in last week’s call over sittings of Gympie Magistrates Court.

The Gympie woman also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender into custody in Gympie on October 19 and December 14 last year.

Her sentencing was set down for a long plea date of April 19 in Gympie Magistrates Court.

