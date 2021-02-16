Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaitlin Lee Lagosha (pictured) pleaded guilty in Gympie court to stealing a door handle from Wayne's World in Gympie.
Kaitlin Lee Lagosha (pictured) pleaded guilty in Gympie court to stealing a door handle from Wayne's World in Gympie.
News

Woman pleads guilty to stealing door handle from Wayne’s World

Frances Klein
16th Feb 2021 12:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman previously convicted of stealing in Gympie and Bundaberg has pleaded guilty to stealing a door handle from Wayne’s World in Gympie.

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha, 31, entered a guilty plea for the August 11 offence when she appeared in last week’s call over sittings of Gympie Magistrates Court.

Kaitlin Lee Lagosha after leaving Gympie Magistrates Court.
Kaitlin Lee Lagosha after leaving Gympie Magistrates Court.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

The Gympie woman also pleaded guilty to failing to surrender into custody in Gympie on October 19 and December 14 last year.

Her sentencing was set down for a long plea date of April 19 in Gympie Magistrates Court.

MORE GYMPIE COURT:

6 stalkers and creeps who violated Gympie region victims

Gympie 29yo found guilty of raping little sister 11 times

Bad timing: RBT snags man driving unlicensed

Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        P-Plater debate at Teewah fires up after weekend crash

        Premium Content P-Plater debate at Teewah fires up after weekend crash

        News A petition asking authorities to ban P-platers from beach driving has attracted almost 2000 signatures

        Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

        Premium Content Queenslanders set to get first COVID jab in days

        News Pfizer vaccine shot as early as next Monday

        The people before Gympie District Court today

        Premium Content The people before Gympie District Court today

        News The second week of district court sittings begins in Gympie today. Here is the full...

        Sex pest junior coaches who preyed on our youth

        Premium Content Sex pest junior coaches who preyed on our youth

        Crime These men used their positions as junior sport coaches and lifesavers