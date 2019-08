ACCUSED THIEF: Charlotte Elizabeth Williams pleaded guilty to possessing meth and marijuana and stealing from two shops. Photo: Facebook

A WOMAN has pleaded guilty to possessing meth and stealing at Sunshine Plaza.

Police allege Charlotte Elizabeth Williams, 30, had meth and a pipe in her possession after she stole bedding from Myer and a book from a bookstore on June 27 at Maroochydore.

At Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Wednesday Ms Williams pleaded guilty to four charges.

The case was adjourned to September 26 for sentencing.

Ms Williams's bail was enlarged.