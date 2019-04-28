WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Workers thanked for exceeding their Quota

WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Dedicated Gympie wildlife carer Paula Rowlands was caught by surprise when she was named Quota Gympie's Woman of the Year on Sunday, watched by Quota's Service officer Noela Reisenleiter and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien.

WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Dedicated Gympie wildlife carer Paula Rowlands was caught by surprise when she was named Quota Gympie's Woman of the Year on Sunday, watched by Quota's Service officer Noela Reisenleiter and Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien. Arthur Gorrie

THE people whose voluntary efforts hold our society together received significant recognition at Quota International's Gympie changeover luncheon on Sunday.

Recognised by their fellow-contributors, they included Quota Gympie's Woman of the Year 2019, Paula Rowlands, who was recognised for her work as a busy and dedicated wildlife carer, as well as her long-term support for the Gympie and District Pony Club and the Gympie Active Riders Association.

She takes over from last year's Woman of the Year Marlene Owen.

Also recognised on Sunday, and presented with donation cheques, were representatives of Meals on Wheels, Supporting Chemotherapy in Cooloola, Project Linus (which encourages members to knit and weave quilt for Queensland Children's Hospital and the chemotherapy and renal wards at Gympie Hospital), Hear and Say Sunshine Coast (which is dedicated to helping deaf children), Little Haven (providing palliative care for people facing the end of life) and the Gympie and District Committee of the Ageing's Community Bus, Gympie Special School, Youth in Search (which helps young people in crisis) and the Australian Native Animals Rescue and Rehabilitation Association, through which Mrs Rowlands' does her work.

New Gympie Quota president Heather MacDonnell takes part in a candle lighting ceremony for incoming office bearers. Arthur Gorrie

"I can't believe this,” Mrs Rowlands told Quota members and supporters at the luncheon, held at the Gympie RSL Club's Orchid Room.

She was presented with her award certificate by Quote Gympie's Service office bearer Noela Reisenleiter and with a cheque by Wide Bay federal MP Llew O'Brien.

LIGHTER MOMENT: Quota past District Governor Sandra Verrall shares a moment of levity with outgoing Gympie president (now Vice President) Eunice McIntyre. Arthur Gorrie

"I suppose I like being appreciated,” she said, before adding, for Mr O'Brien's benefit: "Maybe I should go into politics.”

With a federal election just around the corner, Mr O'Brien advised her that nominations had now closed.

He told the story of an injured joey he had reported to her from the roadside at Lower Wonga.

"Yes, his name's Llew,” Mrs Rowlands said.

Mr O'Brien told volunteers among ghe guests that society would cease to function without them, "whether it be injured animals, the homeless or people at the end of life.

"I thank you for your contribution,” he said, adding that he thought the greatest challenge ahead for the volunteer sector was encouraging young people to get involved in community causes.