Woman obstructs police because they would 'kill her dog'

A WOMAN who suffered a false domestic violence complaint by neighbours had obstructed police because she thought they would kill her dog, a court was told yesterday.

Natalie Jane Halling, 50, pleaded guilty to obstructing police on December 7 when they tried to enter her Cooloola Cove home to check on the complaint.

Halling repeatedly made threatening gestures to police and appeared to be intoxicated, the police prosecutor told the court.

Her solicitor Greg Wildie said she and others in the neighbourhood had suffered "extreme difficulty with people who used to live over the road” .

"One had threatened to kill her dog, so she locked it in her bathroom,” Mr Wildie said.

"There was no domestic violence on the premises and the complaint may have been made by the people over the road.

"She was concerned that police were there to kill her dog. The neighbours who caused the problem have now been evicted and the area is now peaceful.”

Mr Wildie said Halling was suffering a psychotic breakdown at the time.

He said she might be able to claim insanity as a defence, but he did not want to put his client through that process, because it would worsen her situation.

Magistrate M Baldwin said it was unfortunate there was mental illness involved in what was "only an obstruction charge".

She placed Halling on a $400 good behaviour bond for six months.