Woman, man arrested over drive-by shootings

A MAN and woman have been charged following the two recent drive-by shootings which have frightened Townsville residents.

Cairns detectives charged the pair allegedly responsible for the two separate shooting incidents at Kirwan, where a home and LandCruiser were shot at.

Police will allege a 24-year-old woman attended a Gould St address on August 5 about 11.50pm and fired a number of shots into a garage door and left the address in a dark coloured vehicle.

It is further alleged the same woman came back to the address on August 10 about 7.45pm with a 25-year-old man. As the residents home drove into the driveway, a red Mercedes Benz vehicle pulled up behind them and fired a number of shots into the rear of their LandCruiser.

Nobody was physically injured as a result of either of the incidents.

Shortly after the shooting, police found the red Mercedes Benz on fire near Dingah St, Rasmussen. This luxury car was reported stolen from Victoria on May 9.

Police yesterday arrested a Townsville woman and Rasmussen man at Cairns Base Hospital.

The woman was charged with two counts of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, arson, possess dangerous drug and possess property suspected.

The man was charged with one count each of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and arson.

They are both due to appear at Cairns Magistrates Court today.