Woman lucky to walk from highway truck crash

A WOMAN whose car was back-ended by a truck on the Bruce Hwy north of Gympie this morning has been taken to hospital.

The woman was travelling in the southbound lane before 8am when she was hit south of United Service Station at Gunalda and was pushed metres down the highway with a dramatic and loud bang.

The woman was treated for shock before being taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries, while the truck driver was left shaking his head at the near miss they had both had.

Truck driver Les Parsons, who said he was travelling 30m behind the car at 100kmh, said he could have done nothing more to avoid the braking BMW in front of him.

"The first thought was I'll go around her - but there were cars coming,” Mr Parsons said.

"I locked up 32 wheels and there was a cloud of smoke behind that no one could see through.

"If that had been a cheap car it would have folded.”