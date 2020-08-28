Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Woman loses unborn child after denied entry to Qld

by Cormac Pearson
28th Aug 2020 8:48 AM | Updated: 8:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A woman who was forced to travel to Sydney rather than Brisbane for urgent medical attention for her unborn twins has lost one of the infants.

The family, based in Ballina, were forced to wait 16 hours to get on the flight to Sydney after not being granted an exemption for emergency treatment for the infant in Brisbane.

A grandfather of the baby, Allan Watt, said the family was terribly upset with what has happened.

 

 

"I feel something needs to be done... If I could do anything to help anyone else to make sure this doesn't happen again," he said.

"They're still unborn, that's why she had to have emergency surgery and so they had to fly her to Sydney because it would take her too long to jump through the hoops to get to Brisbane."

Mr Watt is in Ballina while his wife and daughter are in Sydney dealing with the tragic loss.

letterspromo

"They waited 16 hours at the Lismore Base Hospital before they could get a care flight to Sydney and they got to Sydney at one in the morning and operated on her about six or seven hours later," he said.

"They found out yesterday and went for a scan and the baby was deceased.

"I'm not blaming the Health System in Queensland, the same thing could've happened if they could've gone to the Brisbane Hospital with what's happened to them now, but the fact is it could have made a difference."

Originally published as Woman loses unborn child after denied entry for treatment in Qld

More Stories

borders coronavirus covid-19 editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content OFFER EXTENDED: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

        Premium Content Mega-successful Twilight Markets are back and even better

        News The Gympie South School has made the difficult decision to drop it’s Sunday Markets...

        Gympie dad living in shed grew weed under landlord’s nose

        Premium Content Gympie dad living in shed grew weed under landlord’s nose

        News Police found 20g of marijuana and two plants growing in a shed the 50-year-old...

        ‘Landmark’ 4-storey, 108-bed aged care centre for Gympie

        Premium Content ‘Landmark’ 4-storey, 108-bed aged care centre for Gympie

        News It will also boast a salon, day spa, outdoor areas and a lounge