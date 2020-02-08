Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Woman killed in horror minivan crash

8th Feb 2020 6:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-VEHICLE crash in Redland Bay overnight has left one woman dead and others injured.

Police have confirmed that about 11pm on Friday night a utility travelling south on Serpentine Creek Rd hit the back of a sedan travelling in the same direction.

The collision caused the ute to veer into the path of a minivan travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the minivan, a 36-year-old Redland Bay woman, died at the scene, while the people in the other vehicles sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police have asked anyone travelling in the area who may have dashcam footage to come forward, as the Forensic Crash Unit continues its investigations.

brisbane fatal crash redlands

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What’s Gympie got to do with it?

        premium_icon What’s Gympie got to do with it?

        News GYMPIE connection a mystery as Maroochydore and Yarraman drivers front ‘wrong court’ after Fraser Island offences.

        ‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

        premium_icon ‘They’re here’: Gympie UFO witness

        News A Gympie region woman shares her close encounter experience at Goomboorian.

        Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

        premium_icon Defiant Llew O’Brien says his vote is not for sale

        News ‘The only people who can rely on my vote will continue to be the people of Wide...

        Extended heavy rain closes plantation forests

        premium_icon Extended heavy rain closes plantation forests

        News HQPlantations closes due to heavy rainfall