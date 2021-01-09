Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaelah Marlow grew up in WA before moving to New Zealand. Picture: Supplied by the family via New Zealand Police
Kaelah Marlow grew up in WA before moving to New Zealand. Picture: Supplied by the family via New Zealand Police
News

Aussie woman killed by shark in NZ named

by Angie Raphael
9th Jan 2021 8:38 AM

A young woman killed by a shark in New Zealand grew up in Western Australia.

Kaelah Marlow, 19, died after she was mauled at Waihi Beach about 5pm on Thursday.

New Zealand Police named Ms Marlow in a statement on Friday and said the matter would be referred to the coroner.

"Police extend our deepest sympathies to Kaelah's family and loved ones at this very difficult time," police said.

"We appreciate her death was extremely traumatic for those who were at Waihi Beach yesterday and we are offering victim support services to anyone who requires it."

Ms Marlow, who lived in Hamilton, was with friends when she was attacked by the shark. She died at the beach.

Kaelah Marlow died after she was attacked by a shark in New Zealand. Picture: Facebook
Kaelah Marlow died after she was attacked by a shark in New Zealand. Picture: Facebook

According to The West Australian, Ms Marlow moved to New Zealand five years ago with her parents Robert and Michelle, and 17-year-old sister Georgia.

Originally published as Woman killed by shark in NZ named

More Stories

shark attack sharks woman killed

Just In

    How students can get $5000

    How students can get $5000
    • 9th Jan 2021 8:20 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        63yo downs at least 6 beers in 1.5 hrs, then gets behind wheel

        Premium Content 63yo downs at least 6 beers in 1.5 hrs, then gets behind...

        News A Tin Can Bay truck driver admits to being ‘guilty and stupid’ after he drank 6-8 beers and decided to drive. DETAILS:

        'No respect’: 30yo drives 3 times while disqualified

        Premium Content 'No respect’: 30yo drives 3 times while disqualified

        News A 30-year-old Brisbane man who lives in Gympie will face jail time if he drives...

        RANKED: 22 drink drivers to hit the Gympie courts in 2020

        Premium Content RANKED: 22 drink drivers to hit the Gympie courts in 2020

        News These 22 Gympie region residents blew twice the limit or over in 2020, with one...

        28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

        Premium Content 28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

        News A Gympie man’s decision to drive while heavily drunk has left a five-figure hole in...