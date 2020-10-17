Woman jailed after fleeing police in Gympie CBD

The woman sped away from police who were trying to pull her over in the Gympie CBD. (File photo)

A GYMPIE woman who lied to police about her car being stolen after she fled from police in Gympie has been jailed.

Just before 2am on May 24, police patrolling in Gympie followed a silver Commodore out of the McDonald’s car park and north on the Bruce Highway, before pulling the car over.

Near the Cross Street and Bruce Highway intersection, the driver of the car, later revealed to be Rachel Michelle Finucane, 28, pulled over in a “dangerous” spot.

A police officer approached the passenger door, and told the driver through the window, which was open only a few centimetres, to turn into Cross Street and stop.

Police followed as Finucane drove off in the right direction, but then sped off.

Checks showed the car was registered to Finucane, who later tried to claim the car had been stolen with the keys in it the day before.

When police spoke to her again, she said she had “found” the car in a Gympie shopping centre car park.

She also claimed she was not in Gympie on the day of the offence, but data collected from her phone placed her in Monkland around the time.

Finucane appeared in custody in Gympie Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to evading police.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced her to 50 days jail, with a parole eligibility date of December 3.

She was also disqualified from driving for two years.