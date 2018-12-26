Woman injured, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash

Traffic is blocked after a car reportedly hit a truck and rolled into the median strip at Palmview. Picture: Facebook/Lou Isa

A CRASH on the Bruce Highway that left one woman with injuries caused nightmare traffic at Palmview this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a car had hit a truck and had rolled into the median strip about 12.40pm.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, reportedly suffered minor injuries. The woman did not require transport to hospital.

Traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes towards Caloundra. Picture: Facebook/Karen Langridge

Both lanes experienced heavy congestion after the crash, with long delays expected.

Drivers were urged to proceed with caution.