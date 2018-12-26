Woman injured, traffic blocked after Bruce Hwy crash
A CRASH on the Bruce Highway that left one woman with injuries caused nightmare traffic at Palmview this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said a car had hit a truck and had rolled into the median strip about 12.40pm.
The driver of the car, a woman in her 40s, reportedly suffered minor injuries. The woman did not require transport to hospital.
Both lanes experienced heavy congestion after the crash, with long delays expected.
Drivers were urged to proceed with caution.