A woman was taken to Gympie hospital following a crash last night at Kybong.
News

Woman injured in highway crash near Gympie

Frances Klein
18th Jan 2021 7:26 AM
A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital last night after a single-car crashed on the Bruce Highway at Kybong.

The car crashed into a guard rail about 8.16pm, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.

The woman suffered neck, head and chest pain following the crash and was in a stable condition when taken to hospital, QAS reported.

