Woman injured in highway crash near Gympie
A WOMAN in her 20s was taken to Gympie Hospital last night after a single-car crashed on the Bruce Highway at Kybong.
The car crashed into a guard rail about 8.16pm, according to the Queensland Ambulance Service.
The woman suffered neck, head and chest pain following the crash and was in a stable condition when taken to hospital, QAS reported.
