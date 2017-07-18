Woman injured in driveway incident

PARAMEDICS have arrived at the scene of an incident involving a woman and a car in a driveway at Lagoon Pocket.

A female in her 60s has sustained head injuries at a Lagoon Pocket Rd address from a low speed incident, a Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said.

Lagoon Pocket Jacob Carson

The spokeswoman confirmed the woman was not run over, but knocked to the ground and has a cut to the back of the head.

A Lifeflight helicopter was tasked to the job, but has been cancelled.