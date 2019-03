CAR CRASH: One of the damaged cars after a two car crash on the corner of Reef and Channon St just before midday.

CAR CRASH: One of the damaged cars after a two car crash on the corner of Reef and Channon St just before midday. Philippe Coquerand

PARAMEDICS were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Gympie that took place before midday.

The crash occurred on the corner of Reef and Channon St at 11:48am.

The second damaged car. Philippe Coquerabd

Two women were assessed by paramedics, with one requiring transport to Gympie Hospital.

A passer-by said it's a dangerous intersection and recommended lights be installed.

The woman was in a stable condition.

Gympie police are investigating.