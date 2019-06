CAR HITS KANGAROO: A woman in her 20s was taken to Gympie hospital after her vehicle hit a kangaroo in Widgee earlier this morning.

A WOMAN was injured in a single-vehicle crash at Widgee earlier this morning.

Emergency services rushed to the scene on Glastonbury road after it was reported a vehicle crashed into a kangaroo at Widgee Crossing South.

The woman in her 20s complained of neck and leg pain and was taken to Gympie hospital in a stable condition.