A WOMAN in her 80s was injured after her car hit a cow on the Wide Bay Highway last night.

The incident happened just after 6.30pm near Kilkivan.

The woman was assessed by paramedics for minor facial injuries and was taken to Murgon Hospital in a stable condition.