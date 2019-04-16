Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOUBLE CRASH: Paramedics are assessing four patients after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford St and Hughes Terrace.
DOUBLE CRASH: Paramedics are assessing four patients after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford St and Hughes Terrace. Josh Preston
News

Woman in serious condition, 3 others injured in Gympie crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
16th Apr 2019 9:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE woman is in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford Street and Hughes Terrace that happened just before 9am.

The woman in her 30s has head injuries and is being taken to Gympie Hospital under lights and sirens.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the Gympie Hospital to transport the woman. It is not yet known what hospital she will be taken to.

Three other people were also involved in the crash. A child and an infant are being taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

A woman in her 80s was assessed at the scene and didn't need transportation.

Gympie police are still investigating the crash.

breaking news car crash gympie gympie crash humans of gympie two vehicle crash
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Fraud' call over state fishing reform plan

    premium_icon 'Fraud' call over state fishing reform plan

    News Fishing families are among victims of plan to privatise the fishery

    Two children missing for more than a week

    Two children missing for more than a week

    News The two children have autism and intellectual impairments

    Clive’s offer to workers a ‘slap in the face’

    premium_icon Clive’s offer to workers a ‘slap in the face’

    News Federal Government has already paid workers most of entitlement

    Wide Bay one of worst off under LNP tax cuts, modelling says

    premium_icon Wide Bay one of worst off under LNP tax cuts, modelling says

    News Research centre says electorate misses out in budget promise.