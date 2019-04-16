Woman in serious condition, 3 others injured in Gympie crash

DOUBLE CRASH: Paramedics are assessing four patients after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford St and Hughes Terrace.

DOUBLE CRASH: Paramedics are assessing four patients after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford St and Hughes Terrace. Josh Preston

Woman in serious condition after Gympie crash: Paramedics treat four patients after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford St and Hughes Terrace in Gympie.

ONE woman is in a serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Crawford Street and Hughes Terrace that happened just before 9am.

The woman in her 30s has head injuries and is being taken to Gympie Hospital under lights and sirens.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter has been tasked to the Gympie Hospital to transport the woman. It is not yet known what hospital she will be taken to.

Three other people were also involved in the crash. A child and an infant are being taken to Gympie Hospital with minor injuries.

A woman in her 80s was assessed at the scene and didn't need transportation.

Gympie police are still investigating the crash.