Woman in hospital with facial injuries after highway crash
A woman who was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Chatsworth overnight, was taken to Gympie Hospital with injuries.
MORE GYMPIE NEWS:
- Where you can still book Easter camping within 1hr of Gympie
- 85 PHOTOS: Funny faces from Gympie region preppies
A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Fritz Road and the Bruce Highway at 10:30pm on Monday night.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the female and another male patient were able to get out of the car themselves.
Activate your free Courier Mail subscription for big rewards
The female patient was in a stable condition, but sustained muscular and facial injuries.
The male patient who was involved in the crash declined transport to hospital.