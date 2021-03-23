Menu
QAS ambulance night generic. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Woman in hospital with facial injuries after highway crash

Kristen Camp
23rd Mar 2021 7:39 AM
A woman who was involved in a single-vehicle crash at Chatsworth overnight, was taken to Gympie Hospital with injuries.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the crash occurred on Fritz Road and the Bruce Highway at 10:30pm on Monday night.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the female and another male patient were able to get out of the car themselves.

The female patient was in a stable condition, but sustained muscular and facial injuries.

The male patient who was involved in the crash declined transport to hospital.

