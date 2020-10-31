Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Heidi Petith
Queensland Ambulance Service. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Woman in hospital after nasty overnight crash at Tansey

JOSH PRESTON
31st Oct 2020 10:50 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after her car rolled at Tansey, on the outskirts of the Gympie region.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported that paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Kilkivan Tansey Rd just after 10pm.

“A female patient in her 40s was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Kilkivan Tansey Road at 10.09pm,” QAS media confirmed in a statement this morning.

ELECTION DAY IN GYMPIE – OCTOBER 31

emergency services gympie crashes gympie news gympie region tansey
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Politics The democracy sausage is back and there’s an interactive map to track down your election-day sausage sizzle.

        Southside hairdresser caught with $100k in goods

        Premium Content Southside hairdresser caught with $100k in goods

        News The 31-year-old faced the Gympie court with no criminal history and said she was...

        Ex-council boss hits back at claims of ‘poor management’

        Premium Content Ex-council boss hits back at claims of ‘poor management’

        News The former head of Gympie Regional Council’s water services has disputed claims...

        GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

        Premium Content GYMPIE VOTES: Everything you need to know

        News Where are the local polling booths? Who are the candidates and what do they stand...