Woman in hospital after nasty overnight crash at Tansey

A WOMAN was taken to hospital last night after her car rolled at Tansey, on the outskirts of the Gympie region.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported that paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover on Kilkivan Tansey Rd just after 10pm.

“A female patient in her 40s was transported to Kingaroy Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries following a single-vehicle rollover on Kilkivan Tansey Road at 10.09pm,” QAS media confirmed in a statement this morning.

ELECTION DAY IN GYMPIE – OCTOBER 31