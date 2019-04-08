Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after Glastonbury crash

CAR CRASH: Paramedics are on their way to a single-vehicle crash on Glastonbury Road.

UPDATE 10AM: Paramedics are about to transport a woman in her 60s to the Gympie Hospital after a crash in Glastonbury this morning.

It was reported that the woman crashed her car into a power pole just after 9.28am.

The woman was stabilised and will be taken to hospital shortly, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Gympie police are still investigating the crash.

