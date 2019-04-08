Menu
CAR CRASH: Paramedics are on their way to a single-vehicle crash on Glastonbury Road. Matthew Deans
News

Woman in her 60s taken to hospital after Glastonbury crash

Philippe Coquerand
by
8th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
UPDATE 10AM: Paramedics are about to transport a woman in her 60s to the Gympie Hospital after a crash in Glastonbury this morning.

It was reported that the woman crashed her car into a power pole just after 9.28am.

The woman was stabilised and will be taken to hospital shortly, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Gympie police are still investigating the crash.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on their way to a single-vehicle crash in Glastonbury.

It's not yet known how many patient (s) are involved, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said they are on their way to the scene on Glastonbury Road.

The crash occurred just after 9.28am. More information to come.

