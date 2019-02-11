Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Woman stands accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.
Woman stands accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Trevor Veale
News

Woman in court accused of raping young teenage girl

Jasmine Minhas
by
1st Feb 2019 4:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN accused of grooming and raping a 14-year-old girl on the Mid North Coast remains in custody following her court appearance this week.

The Taylors Arm woman, 41, was arrested by officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad over the alleged crimes in July last year.

A crime scene was established at a Taylors Arm home.

Police alleged in court the woman exposed the young girl to indecent material to help procure the child for sex.

Police also allege the woman committed an act of indecency on the girl sometime between April and June last year, and raped the girl in circumstances of aggravation.

The woman appeared at Coffs Harbour Local Court on Tuesday where she was refused bail.

More Stories

coffs harbour local court editors picks sexual assault charges
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Missing rodeo horse ridden on pub veranda

    premium_icon VIDEO: Missing rodeo horse ridden on pub veranda

    News A MOTHER and daughter are shocked to learn their missing horse was ridden into a pub in a drunken joyride.

    Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

    premium_icon Sell-out Gympie meeting to herald new era for local business

    News The crowd will be addressed by speakers from 3 levels of government.

    Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

    premium_icon Car flips after power pole crash in Gympie

    News Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash

    Push to slash NBN costs for poor

    premium_icon Push to slash NBN costs for poor

    News Cheap broadband: Push to halve the price of NBN in ‘No Australian Left Offline’...