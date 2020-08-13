Woman in 30s airlifted after Gunalda tractor incident

A woman is treated by paramedics after being trapped under a tractor at a campground near Gunalda today.

UPDATE: 1.15pm:

THE Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter has airlifted a woman to hospital, after she was run over by a tractor at Gunalda.

It's believed the woman was helping with work at a campground, when she was injured.

The rescue helicopter flew to the scene, north of Gympie, at around 11am.

The pilot landed the aircraft at the campground, where Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were already treating the patient.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition, with pelvic injuries.

A woman has been airlifted after being run over by this tractor at a campground near Gunalda.

EARLIER 11:15AM: A FARMER has suffered leg, arm and suspected spinal injuries after they became trapped under a tractor at a Gunalda property this morning.

Paramedics were called to the scene just before 11am, and are still treating the patient at the scene.

A QAS spokesman said it was "low speed" incident.

It was the third crash this morning, following a fatal accident on the Bruce Highway at Tanawha, and a truck rollover on Moy Pocket Rd that left a man injured.

EARLIER 11AM: EMERGENCY crews are rushing to the scene of another accident near Gympie, this time to the north, on a private property near Gunalda.

Police are still en route but it is believed a farmer has become trapped under a tractor after it rolled while carrying out farm work on a property at Neerdie Road.

Paramedics have been called out to an incident a QAS spokesman described as a "low speed" incident between the vehicle and a pedestrian just before 11am.

Emergency crews are at the scene, but no further details are available yet.