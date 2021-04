A woman has been hurt in a quad bike crash at Cooran.

A woman in her 50s has been taken to hospital with back pain after the quad bike she was riding on a rural Cooran property rolled over.

Paramedics were called to the scene of the crash just after 3.30pm Wednesday afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

