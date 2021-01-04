Menu
A woman was hurt when her car rolled down an embankment at Kybong early Sunday afternoon. Picture: Heidi Petith
Woman hurt as car rolls down embankment at Kybong

scott kovacevic
scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
4th Jan 2021 10:47 AM
A woman was taken to Gympie Hospital with an arm injury on Sunday when her car rolled down an embankment.

She was in the vehicle at Six Mile Creek just after midday when it rolled down the slope.

The woman, of unknown age, was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

It was the second of three emergencies in the space of one hour across the region, with paramedics also called to a bike crash at Kandanga Creek and a water skiing accident at Lake Borumba.

