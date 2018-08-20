Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo
File photo Paul Braven GLA140717WOMBAT
News

Woman hospitalised after wombat attack at zoo

Sarah Barnham
by
20th Aug 2018 11:57 AM | Updated: 2:00 PM

UPDATE 11.40AM: A WOMAN has been hospitalised after she was attacked by a wombat this morning.

An informant told emergency services a woman had been bitten on her calf by a wombat at the Wildlife HQ, Woombye about 10.30am.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the woman was transported to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

A spokesman from Wildlife HQ said it was "nothing dramatic" and a "false alarm by a volunteer".

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are responding to reports of a wombat attack at Wildlife HQ, Woombye.

Reports came in of the attack about 10.30am, with an informant telling emergency services a "middle-aged" woman had been bitten on the leg by a wombat at the centre on Nambour Connection Rd.

The ambulance has not arrived on a scene yet.

animal attack attack bite emergencym paramedics injury patient sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    WATCH: Chopper brought in to fight North Deep Ck bushfire

    WATCH: Chopper brought in to fight North Deep Ck bushfire

    News Residents told to prepare to leave as the fire could get worse very quickly

    • 20th Aug 2018 3:54 PM
    ‘This is an open revolt’: Queensland goes rogue

    ‘This is an open revolt’: Queensland goes rogue

    News QLD could spell the end of Turnbull's leadership

    100s of kids, 40 activities, 20 booths at Kids Big Day Out

    premium_icon 100s of kids, 40 activities, 20 booths at Kids Big Day Out

    News 1000s of kids' artworks from across region will also be on display

    Local Partners