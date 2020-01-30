Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman was bitten by a snake in Tin Can Bay last night. FILE PHOTO
A woman was bitten by a snake in Tin Can Bay last night. FILE PHOTO
News

Woman hospitalised after Tin Can Bay snakebite

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
30th Jan 2020 8:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN was hospitalised last night after reportedly being bitten by a snake at a residence in Tin Can Bay.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the incident occurred at about 6.36pm.

“One patient was taken in a stable condition to the Gladstone Hospital from a private residence after reportedly being bitten by a snake on their leg at 6.36pm,” a QAS media statement read.

A QAS spokeswoman this morning clarified that the patient, a woman aged in her 50s, was in fact taken to Gympie Hospital.

The spokeswoman could not confirm what type of snake was involved in the incident, or whether or not it was venomous.

gympie hospital gympie news gympie region snakebite tin can bay
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        They’re coming: Bat invasion pushes numbers to 650k

        premium_icon They’re coming: Bat invasion pushes numbers to 650k

        Pets & Animals Nearly three-quarters of a million bats will call SEQ home, as hundreds of thousands converge on the region from bushfire and drought-ravaged areas.

        Training firm’s $20m bid which left staff out to dry

        premium_icon Training firm’s $20m bid which left staff out to dry

        Business A Coast-based training college with $2.2m didn’t pay staff

        Driver responsible for fatal Gympie car crash enters plea

        premium_icon Driver responsible for fatal Gympie car crash enters plea

        News Joshua-James Cameron Langley, 29, appeared in custody

        ’The whole of our Kilkivan Shire is being neglected’

        premium_icon ’The whole of our Kilkivan Shire is being neglected’

        News Ex-mayor frustrated with inability to get unsafe 18m tall dead tree removed by...