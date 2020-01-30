Woman hospitalised after Tin Can Bay snakebite

A woman was bitten by a snake in Tin Can Bay last night. FILE PHOTO

A woman was bitten by a snake in Tin Can Bay last night. FILE PHOTO

A WOMAN was hospitalised last night after reportedly being bitten by a snake at a residence in Tin Can Bay.

Queensland Ambulance Service media reported the incident occurred at about 6.36pm.

“One patient was taken in a stable condition to the Gladstone Hospital from a private residence after reportedly being bitten by a snake on their leg at 6.36pm,” a QAS media statement read.

A QAS spokeswoman this morning clarified that the patient, a woman aged in her 50s, was in fact taken to Gympie Hospital.

The spokeswoman could not confirm what type of snake was involved in the incident, or whether or not it was venomous.